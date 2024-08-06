Railroaders Stay Atop East Division After Sunday's Win

August 6, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release







1B Thomas Dillard secured the win on Sunday against the Milwaukee Milkmen with a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning. Cleburne picked up the 7-2 win that split the road series at Franklin Field, keeping them in first place of the East Division.

The Railroaders hold a one game lead over the Kane County Cougars and a four game lead over the Chicago Dogs, who come into town starting Tuesday night at La Moderna Field.

In the second to last homestand of the regular season, Chicago and Cleburne will go head-to-head as two of the best offenses in all of the American Association will attempt to improve their seed placement for the postseason.

To go along with the great matchup, La Moderna Field will host many promotion nights starting with Back to School Night presented by United Way on Friday, August 9th. Not only will it feature many in-game activities for the kids, but La Moderna brings another firework show after the game.

Saturday, August 10th, Cleburne will host the Summer Games where the fans can go for gold with a Railroaders bucket hat presented by Dr. Pepper.

Finally, on Sunday, it's the biggest Spike's Kids Club Sunday of the season when Southwestern Adventist University turns the ballpark into Zoorassic Park where the team will wear their dino jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game.

