Brown Fans Ten as Canaries Fall to Lake Country
August 6, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Sioux Falls, SD - Tanner Brown struck out a career-high ten batters on Tuesday but Lake Country topped the Canaries 8-3 at the Bird Cage.
The DockHounds opened the scoring in the first inning with a two-run homerun before Drew Mount tied the game with a two-run single in the second.
Lake Country, though, scored the next four runs to build a 6-2 lead before Mike Hart cut into the deficit with an RBI fielder's choice in the bottom of the sixth.
The DockHounds added another two-run homerun in the eighth as they outhit the Birds 17-5 for the contest.
Drew Mount led the Canaries with three hits as Sioux Falls dips to 43-32 overall. The three-game series resumes Wednesday at 6:35pm.
