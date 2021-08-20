Teodoisio's Heroics Send Sixers over Storm 5-4 in Ten Innings
August 20, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Inland Empire 66ers News Release
San Bernardino, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino got a game-ending double off the wall in center from Bryce Teodosio to sink the Lake Elsinore Storm 5-4 in ten innings at San Manuel Stadium on Thursday night. The Sixers' outfielder led the comeback for Inland Empire (47-46) with three doubles on the night as the 66ers have now taken two of the first three contests in a six-game set.
Lake Elsinore (40-52) took a 2-0 lead in the second inning against Sixers' starter John Swanda as Lucas Dunn and Gilberto Vizcarra each singled to open the frame. They each moved up on a ground out and Dunn scored on a wild pitch from Swanda to open the scoring. Carlos Luis then singled home Vizcarra making it 2-0. Luis added two doubles on the night for a three-hit game. Inland Empire mustered just one hit against Storm starter Nick Thwaits, a triple by Paxton Wallace with two outs in the fifth inning. Thwaits went six shutout innings walking four and fanning five in a no-decsion. Inland Empire finally scored in the seventh when Cade Cabbiness scored on a wild pitch from Alex Mundo. The Storm pushed an unearned run across in the top of the eighth for a 3-1 advantage. Inland Empire bounced back against reliever Seth Mayberry as Kyren Paris singled and stole second. Braxton Martinez followed with a walk and Gabe Matthews drilled a RBI single to center making it 3-2. Teodosio followed with a RBI double to right to tie the game 3-3. Squared up 3-3 through the ninth, the Storm got a RBI single to open the tenth from Robert Hassell III against IE righty Chase Chaney (2-1), the unearned run made it 4-3. In the home half of the tenth, Paris smoked a ball to left against Storm righty Miguel Rondon (2-4) that scored automatic runner Carson Matthews from second to tie the 4-4; Paris was thrown out at second on a perfect throw from LE left fielder Angel Solarte. Martinez then singled and moved to second on a throwing error. After an intentional walk to Gabe Matthews, Teodosio launched his game-winning missile to center scoring pinch runner Jose Guzman and evening the Sixers' extra-inning record at 4-4.
The series continues Friday at 7:05 pm. The contest can be seen and heard live on 66ers.com.
• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...
Low-A West League Stories from August 20, 2021
- Sugar Skull Bobble Delayed - Inland Empire 66ers
- Teodoisio's Heroics Send Sixers over Storm 5-4 in Ten Innings - Inland Empire 66ers
- Giants Win Wild 14-13 Slugfest over Rancho - San Jose Giants
- Grizzlies Bounce Back with 10-7 Triumph over Rawhide - Fresno Grizzlies
- Ports Topped by Nuts in Slugfest - Stockton Ports
- Nuts Erase Seven-Run Deficit in 13-12 Win - Modesto Nuts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.