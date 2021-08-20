Grizzlies Bounce Back with 10-7 Triumph over Rawhide

Visalia, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (62-31) clawed past the Visalia Rawhide (25-68) 10-7 Thursday night from Valley Strong Ballpark. Fresno improved to 18-3 against their Highway 99 rivals, 8-1 in three-run games (5-0 on the road) and 31-8 when recording 10 or more hits.

The Grizzlies lineup notched 15 hits with four batters picking up two or more of them. Cristopher Navarro went 4-for-4 and reached base five times. His four hits are now tied for the most by a Fresno batter this season. Julio Carreras added a trio of hits, scoring twice. Mateo Gil supplied a pair of hits, including a solo shot. It was his seventh of the year and his second straight contest going deep. Drew Romo also roped two hits, including an early RBI double. Colin Simpson had a pinch-hit two-RBI double and Zac Veen brought in a pair of runs with a single to highlight a six-run sixth.

Fresno starter Anderson Amarista (5-3) was sensational as he earned his fifth victory of the 2021 campaign. The righty dazzled for five innings, allowing two runs (zero earned) on three hits, one walk and six strikeouts. He gave way to Blake Goldsberry, who twirled two stellar frames. The Kansas product punched out four. Tanner Propst finished the affair after coming in with a runner at second and no outs in the ninth. The lefty fanned a pair of Rawhide en route to his second save of the season.

Visalia scored two runs in the first off of a groundout and wild pitch. After seven innings of offensive silence, the Rawhide tried to make a late comeback. In the eighth, Tim Tawa plated a run with a single. Then, Neyfy Castillo mustered a sacrifice fly and Deyvison De Los Santos doubled home Tawa. The deficit turned to three in the ninth when Mason Berne brought in two runs with a double. The difference was just too large to overcome as Propst wrapped up a Grizzlies win. Rawhide starter Adrian Del Moral (0-8) suffered the defeat after four-plus innings. Both clubs are back in action tomorrow night from Visalia.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- SS Cristopher Navarro (4-4, 2B, 2 R, HBP, SB)

- 3B Julio Carreras (3-4, RBI, 2 R, BB, SB)

- DH Mateo Gil (2-4, HR, RBI, 2 R, BB)

- RF Zac Veen and 1B Colin Simpson (2 RBI each)

- RHP Anderson Amarista, RHP Blake Goldsberry and LHP Tanner Propst (8.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 12 K)

Top Performers: Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- CF Tim Tawa (2-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R, BB)

- 1B Mason Berne (3-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI)

- 3B Deyvison De Los Santos (1-4, 2B, RBI)

On Deck:

Friday, August 20 @ Visalia Rawhide, Fresno RHP Case Williams (1-0, 3.86) vs. Visalia RHP Junior Mieses (2-6, 7.17), 6:00 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Fresno has won 15 of their last 18, 17 of their last 21 and 23 of their last 29 road games. In that span, the Grizzlies pitching staff have tossed five shutouts and allowed three runs or fewer 18 times (17-1 record). Over seven away series, the Grizzlies have yet to lose one of them, picking up five wins and two ties. The two ties came against the San Jose Giants and Inland Empire 66ers, the first two road series for Fresno in 2021. That means the Grizzlies have won five straight road series.

