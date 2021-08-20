Ports Topped by Nuts in Slugfest

August 20, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Stockton Ports News Release







MODESTO, Ca.- The Modesto Nuts pounded out 20 hits and overcame an early 7-0 deficit in a back-and-forth contest as the Ports dropped their second straight, falling 13-12 at John Thurman Field in Modesto on Thursday night.

The Ports (38-54) jumped out to their 7-0 advantage after the first inning and a half, beginning with a single run in the top of the first inning. Lawrence Butler led off the game with a single and advanced to second base on a throwing error by Modesto second baseman Brett Rodriguez. After stealing third base, Butler scored on a balk by Nuts' starter Connor Phillips.

Stockton added six more in the top of the second inning. Junior Perez led off with a bunt single and scored from first base on a double down the right field line by Joshwan Wright. After back-to-back walks of Alexander Campos and Lawrence Butler to load the bases, Zack Gelof lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to make it 3-0. After Campos scored from third base on a wild pitch, an infield single by Kevin Richards loaded the bases with two outs for Brayan Buelvas who singled to left field to score two, extending the Ports' lead to 6-0. Buelvas stole second and third and scored on a wild pitch by Phillips to make it 7-0.

But the Nuts (49-43) recaptured some of the momentum with three runs in the second against Ports' starter Jake Walkinshaw. With two outs and nobody on, Modesto recorded four straight hits against Walkinshaw, including a two-run single by Alberto Rodriguez and an RBI double by Robert Perez, Jr.

Alexander Campos scored for the Ports on a wild pitch in the top of the third to make it 8-3, but the Nuts scored twice in the bottom of the third and three times in the fourth to tie the game at eight. Modesto's three runs in the fourth came against reliever Diego Granado, again on four straight hits with two outs and nobody on.

The Ports again answered with a three-run top of the fifth to retake the lead. Wright led off with a double down the right field line, and after advancing to third base on a sacrifice bunt came in to score on a single through the left side by Butler to give the Ports a 9-8 advantage. Butler stole second and third base and Zack Gelof walked to put runners on the corners for T.J. Schofield-Sam, who scored Butler when he reached on a throwing error by Nuts third baseman James Parker to make it 10-8. With two outs, Buelvas reached on another Modesto error, this time by Brett Rodriguez, extend the Ports' lead to 11-8.

Once again Modesto came back with a run in the fifth on an RBI single by Alberto Rodriguez, and scored three times in the sixth against reliever Jose Morban to take a 12-11 lead, their first of the game.

The Ports tied the game at 12 when Schofield-Sam singled through the left side to score Gelof, who had reached on a walk and stole second base.

Modesto loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth with nobody out, getting their first two runners aboard against Morban who was forced to leave the game after taking a line drive to the head off the bat of Corey Rosier, putting runners on first and second. Morban walked off the field and to the clubhouse under his own power. Wander Guarte then came in for Stockton and walked Trent Tinglestad on four pitches to load the bases with nobody out before hitting Ty Duvall with a 1-2 pitch to end the game.

Morban (0-3) took the loss for Stockton, allowing a run on three hits in 2 2/3 innings pitched, while Matthew Willrodt (4-3) got the win for Modesto with a scoreless top of the ninth.

The Ports and Nuts continue their six game series with game three at John Thurman Field in Modesto on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from August 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.