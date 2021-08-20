Sugar Skull Bobble Delayed

August 20, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Inland Empire 66ers News Release







The Inland Empire 66ers sadly announced on Friday afternoon that the Cucuy Sugar Skull Bobblehead will not be distributed on its scheduled Saturday, August 21st giveaway date. Due to worldwide shipping delays and despite the efforts of the 66ers' front office and promotional partners, the bobbleheads unfortunately are not expected to arrive before gates opening Saturday evening.

The first 1,200 fans through the gates of San Manuel Stadium on Saturday, August 21st will receive a voucher redeemable for the Sugar Skull bobblehead that can be picked up beginning September 12th, as well as a ticket voucher redeemable for any remaining 66ers 2021 home game. Ticket vouchers can be redeemed at the 66ers box office.

Please note: Fans must be in attendance to receive the voucher to redeem for the Sugar Skull bobblehead. Vouchers are one per person, and on a first come first serve basis, while supplies last.

The 66ers organization sincerely apologizes for the delay, and appreciate your continued support this season!

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from August 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.