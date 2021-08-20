Nuts Erase Seven-Run Deficit in 13-12 Win

August 20, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Modesto Nuts News Release







Modesto, CA - Ty Duvall was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to help the Modesto Nuts to a 13-12 walk-off win against the Stockton Ports on Thursday night at John Thurman Field.

It is the Nuts (49-43) sixth straight win and their second straight to start their six-game series with the Ports (38-54).

A balk brought home a run in the top of the first inning before the Ports pushed across six runs in the top of the second inning to take a seven-run lead. The Nuts battled back to tie the game at eight in the fourth inning thanks to four straight two-out hits. The fourth was a game-tying RBI double by Trent Tingelstad who reached base three times in the game.

The Ports quickly regained control with a three-run fifth inning. In the sixth, the Nuts took their first lead of the game. Corey Rosier singled to start the inning. He finished with four hits two RBI and three runs scored. Tingelstad walked and Ty Duvall doubled home a run. Brett Rodriguez brought in another run with an RBI groundout. With the go-ahead run at third, Noelvi Marte rolled a groundball to the drawn-in shortstop who mishandled it allowing Duvall to score the go-ahead run on the Ports' only error of the game.

In the top of the seventh, the Ports tied the game at 12 thanks to a T.J. Schofield-Sam RBI single.

Matthew Willrodt (W, 4-3) worked around a pair of infield singles in the ninth to keep the game tied. The inning ended on a double play. Joshwan Wright tried to score the go-ahead run from third on a shallow fly ball to right, but Alberto Rodriguez gunned him down to end the inning.

In the bottom of the ninth inning Spencer Packard walked to start the inning. Rosier then hit a line drive off the Ports' pitcher Jose Morban (L, 0-3) who had to leave the game. Wander Guante followed and walked Tingelstad to load the bases before he hit Duvall to bring in the winning run and give the Nuts their sixth straight win.

Game three of the six-game set between the Modesto Nuts and Stockton Ports is on Friday night at 7:05pm.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from August 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.