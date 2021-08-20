Late Rawhide Rally Falls Short, Grizzlies Take Game Three

VISALIA, CA - Visalia's 5-0 run in the final two innings wasn't enough to overcome the 10-2 hole they were in as they fell to Fresno 10-7 in the third game of the six-game series with their newly crowned arch-rivals.

Adrian Del Moral gave one of his better efforts of the season, as the pitcher threw 4.2 innings with only three earned runs and four strikeouts in a game where he was the most consistent hurler for the Rawhide on Thursday night. He was given the decision for the loss putting his record at 0-8 on the season, although based on his last couple of outings, he has steadily improved and should have a bit of momentum going into next season as he only has a few starts left in 2021.

The biggest culprit for the loss Thursday was the bullpen who used four pitchers, Jose Santamaria, Enmannuel Acosta, Francis Beriguete and Bryan Castillo, who combined for 4.1 innings, seven strikeouts and seven earned runs. Six of the runs were scored off of Santamaria who came into the game in relief of Del Moral. Both Beriguete and Castillo gave up zero hits and zero runs, although Beriguete did walk two batters.

Once again, the Rawhide fielded the ball better than their rivals, although the end result was different this time around as the Grizzlies were able to capitalize on the Rawhide's two errors while Visalia wasn't able to get much going off of Fresno's three misplays.

Tim Tawa and Mason Berne were the only two batters to have multiple hits, Tawa with two and one RBI, Berne with three and two RBI. Neyfy Castillo also recorded two RBI off of zero hits after hitting a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth and after grounding out but driving in a run in the bottom of the first.

The Rawhide play the Grizzlies in game 4 of the six-game series Friday night at 6 PM pacific time.

