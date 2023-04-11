Tenerowicz Delivers Walk-Off Hit in Home Opener

April 11, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Robbie Tenerowicz connected for a two-run walk-off hit in the bottom of the ninth keeping the Arkansas Travelers perfect on the season with a 6-5 win over the Springfield Cardinals. The Travelers led early by four runs only to see Springfield tie it in the seventh and eventually take a one-run lead in the ninth. Bryan Woo impressed in his Travs and Double-A debut throwing four shutout innings with seven strikeouts. Five Travs pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts in the victory.

Moments That Mattered

* Springfield's Matt Koperniak homered to tie the game in the seventh inning and then gave the Cardinals the lead with a two-out in the ninth inning.

* After an intentional walk to Spencer Packard, Tenerowicz came up with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the ninth. He lined the 1-1 pitch from Ryan Loutos over the head of the second baseman to drive in the winning runs.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Robbie Tenerowicz: 1-3, BB, run, 3 RBI

* RHP Bryan Woo: 4 IP, H, BB, 7 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas is off to their best start since beginning the 2015 season with six straight wins.

* Tenerowicz leads the club with eight runs batted in.

Up Next

Arkansas goes for five in a row in a school kids game on Wednesday. Right-hander Prelander Berroa makes the start against righty Brandon Komar. First pitch is set for 11:05 a.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the First Pitch App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.