2022 National League All-Star Joe Mantiply to Rehab with Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas - Today, in conjunction with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Amarillo Sod Poodles announced that left-handed relief pitcher, Joe Mantiply, will begin a rehab assignment in Amarillo. Mantiply was 2-5 with a 2.85 ERA in 69 appearances with the Diamondbacks in 2022. The Sod Poodles are set to begin a six-game series against the Corpus Christi Hooks (Double-A, Houston Astros) with first pitch of the home opener scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

A former 27th-round draft pick in the 2013 MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers, he appeared in 141 minor league games prior to making his Major League Debut on September 3, 2016, with the Tigers. The Danville, VA native was signed by the Arizona Diamondbacks on January 3, 2020. Since joining the D-backs, he has appeared in 130 Major League games and was named 2022 National League All-Star, the first All-Star selection of his career. Over 136 career MLB games, Mantiply holds a 3-8 record with a 2.85 ERA with 105 strikeouts and 31 walks in 107.2 IP.

He appeared in six games during 2023 Spring Training before he was placed on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation on March 30. Mantiply last appeared in a minor league game in May 2021 with Triple-A Reno, going 0-0 with a 1.93 ERA in five games.

Mantiply is the first MLB rehabber to appear with Amarillo since right-hander Jacob Nix appeared in two games with the Sod Poodles during the 2019 Texas League playoffs. He'll join RHP Miguel Diaz, INF Fernando Tatis Jr., and Nix as the only other Major Leaguers to have a rehab assignment with Amarillo.

