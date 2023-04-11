Frisco RoughRiders Roster Moves

April 11, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







The Texas Rangers have made the following roster moves that impact the Frisco RoughRiders roster:

- OF Leody Taveras has finished his MLB rehab assignment with Frisco

