Frisco RoughRiders Roster Moves

April 11, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release


The Texas Rangers have made the following roster moves that impact the Frisco RoughRiders roster:

- OF Leody Taveras has finished his MLB rehab assignment with Frisco

