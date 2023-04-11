RoughRiders' Offense Falters in Series Opener

April 11, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were tamped to just three hits in a 4-0 loss to the San Antonio Missions on Tuesday night from Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium.

In his start for Frisco (1-3), Ryan Garcia (0-1) turned in a strong Double-A debut. The righty went five innings, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out four and walking two.

The Missions (2-2) attacked Garcia in the bottom of the second when Evan Mendoza lifted an opposite-field solo home run to right to make it 1-0. The following inning, Tirso Ornelas smacked a solo shot of his own to increase the lead to 2-0.

A sixth-inning RBI double from Korry Howell and a seventh-inning Daniel Johnson sacrifice fly made it 4-0.

Frisco's David Garcia provided two hits on the offensive side and Triston Polley threw two scoreless innings in relief.

The series continues on Wednesday, April 11th at 7:05 p.m. with RHP Jack Leiter (0-0, 8.31) on the mound against RHP Efrain Contrares (0-1, 9.00) for San Antonio.

Frisco returns to Riders Field on April 18th against Arkansas. The Thursday, April 20th game of that series is the first Bark in the Park Night of 2023, not to mention another Rowdy @ the River night, presented by Twisted Tea. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.