Stout Pitching Sends CC to First Win

AMARILLO - Jaime Melendez spun five innings of one-run ball Tuesday night as the Hooks held on for a 5-4 victory, spoiling the Sod Poodles home opener before 5,452 fans at HODGETOWN.

Melendez dispatched 15 of 18 batters, holding Amarillo to three hits. The 21-year-old from Puebla, Mexico struck out three and threw 42 of 59 pitches for strikes.

The Hooks gave Melendez a lead in the fifth. C.J. Stubbs opened the frame with a single and promptly scored when Shay Whitcomb seared a double into right-center. A pair of groundouts followed, chasing Whitcomb for a 2-1 edge.

Corpus Christi added a marker in the sixth thanks to a two-out RBI single from Colin Barber.

The Hooks made it 4-2 in the seventh when Jordan Brewer rolled a single through the right side for his second RBI of the night. Quincy Hamilton scored on the play after working a walk and stealing second base.

Stubbs paved the way for insurance in the ninth with another lead-off single. Hamilton later sent him home with a sac fly to center.

Angel Macuare, who permitted a two-out solo homer in the seventh, withstood a two-run dinger in the ninth. Macuare fanned five on the night and got a strikeout to end the game, stranding the tying and go-ahead runs on deck for the save in his season debut.

