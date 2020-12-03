Teigan Zahn Returns for Upcoming Grizzlies Season

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have brought back defenseman Teigan Zahn for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Zahn will be entering his 9th professional season and his 4th with the Grizzlies. He played for Utah in the 2013-14 season before spending the next 4 seasons with the Colorado Eagles, winning Kelly Cups in back to back seasons in 2017 and 2018. Zahn served as Grizzlies captain for the 2018-19 season and was 1 of only 2 players to appear in all 72 games that year. Last season Teigan played in 24 games and had a +6 rating.

The home opening weekend for the Grizzlies is December 18th and 19th against the Tulsa Oilers. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com and follow the Grizzlies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates on the upcoming season.

