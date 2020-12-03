Americans Announce New Partnership with Ghost Tequila

December 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, is excited to announce a new partnership alliance with Ghost Tequila, a perfectly spicy, well balanced, 100% agave tequila.

"The Allen Americans are proud to align our organization with a partner who is committed to quality, sustainably and supporting its community" says Americans Team President Mike Waddell. "From our very first meeting it was apparent they value customer experience above all which can be felt with every taste. As I like to tell my team, you miss 100% of the shots you don't take; bottoms up!"

One of the new elements of this partnership is the "Shot of the Game" promotion, where fans will have the ability to head over to the Ghost Tequila bar, for a special offer following the designated goal of the game. Ghost Tequila will also be the presenting sponsor for all Allen Americans goals scored throughout the game.

"When the Allen Americans triumph on the ice this season, we're excited that fans will be toasting the team's success with a Ghost Tequila cocktail," adds Chris Moran, Ghost's founder and CEO. "The Allen Americans pride themselves on top quality customer experiences and excellence, traits that also define Ghost Tequila. This is truly a perfect partnership, and we look forward to introducing more people in North Texas to great spicy cocktails!"

Another key element to this deal is Ghost Tequila has been named the presenting sponsor of the annual New Years Eve Game at the Allen Event Center, Thursday, December 31st at 6:05 PM. This partnership with Ghost Tequila amplifies the Americans' dedication to advancing the fan experience and creating meaningful partnerships in the community.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.