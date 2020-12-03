Glads Renew Crucial Corporate Partners

DULUTH, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators have finalized corporate partnerships with The Kroger Company and Wings-n-Burgers Factory for the 2020-2021 ECHL season.

Entering its 18th year, the partnership between the Gladiators and The Kroger Company has focused on giving back to the surrounding community. Due to the Gladiators' enactment of the ECHL's COVID Voluntary Suspension Policy for the 2020-2021 season, the Gladiators and Kroger will augment that community focus with the introduction of new initiatives. Some of this years' events include the annual "Five for Fighting" food drive, the Community Organization of the Month, and the inaugural season of Kroger's cooking-related video spotlight. Details for these and other events will be announced at a later time.

"Our position in the community is built through strong partnerships like this," said Gladiators Team President Jerry James. "We recognize the mutual benefits that partnerships with companies like Kroger present to both parties. More importantly, they strengthen our ability to give back to the community that supports us. Kroger has stood alongside us as a faithful partner for the last 17 years, and we look forward to continuing this great relationship."

"Aside from community activations, Kroger has embraced our unique marketing strategy in a season without live hockey by committing to our digital media content plan," James continued. "Existing and potential partners alike should see how this use of the Gladiators' social media footprint is beneficial for all involved."

Wings-n-Burgers Factory, or WNB Factory, will be entering their second year of partnership with the Gladiators. WNB Factory will become the official sponsor of the second period on all Kroger Glads365 Replay broadcasts. They will also be featured as the presenting sponsor of "Factory Fridays", a promotion where Gladiators fans can receive a special discount at any WNB Factory location by saying "Go Glads!" through July 2021. Click here for more information.

For more information about corporate partnerships with the Atlanta Gladiators, contact Anthony Schaaf at (770) 497-5103 or Albert Sorto at (770) 497-5104. You can also visit www.atlantagladiators.com.

