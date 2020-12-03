WJBX News, Talk & More Returns as Radio Broadcast Home for the Everblades

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades Professional Hockey Club announced on Thursday that WJBX News, Talk & More will serve as the Radio Network for the Everblades home and away games during the 2020-21 season.

For the fifth consecutive season, fans can listen to the Everblades play-by-play action on 101.5 FM (Bonita Springs/Naples), 104.3 FM (Fort Myers) and AM 770. In addition to airing games locally on radio in Southwest Florida, WJBX can also be streamed online at wjbxnewstalk.com.

"Beasley Broadcasting is a great partner of the team year after year," said Chris Palin, the Executive Vice President of Business Development for the Everblades. "WJBX provides multiple outlets for our fans to catch the Everblades on the air and follow the team while they are on the road."

The Blades also have new voices for the 2020-21 season. Mike Kelly will call the action at home games, while Mike Folta will broadcast away games.

Game broadcasts will begin with the regular season opener on Dec. 11 at 7:30pm.

Fans can find a link to the online stream of every Everblades broadcast by clicking on the 'Listen Now' tab under 'News & Media' on floridaeverblades.com.

Additionally, fans can watch every game through a FloHockey subscription. For more information on FloHockey subscription packages, visit flohockey.tv.

The Everblades begin the 2020-21 regular season at Hertz Arena with the home opener on Friday, Dec. 11 at 7:30pm against the Jacksonville Icemen.

