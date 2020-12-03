Solar Bears Sign Veteran Forward Erik Bradford

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with veteran forward Erik Bradford on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2020-21 season.

Bradford, 26, enters his sixth season of professional hockey after putting up 53 points (18g-35a) and 30 penalty minutes in 54 games with the Brampton Beast in 2019-20. He also added one goal in a one-game stint with the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

The 6-foot-0, 185-pound forward previously played for the Solar Bears as a rookie during the 2015-16 season while on loan from the Marlies. In 65 games with Orlando that season, Bradford recorded 32 points (10g-22a) and 28 penalty minutes, and he established the club record for the longest point streak by a rookie, recording 10 points (3g-7a) in 10 games from March 6-26 of that season.

The veteran has played in 286 career ECHL games with Orlando, Brampton, Toledo, Norfolk and Utah, recording 236 points (73g-163a) and 154 penalty minutes, while earning a selection to the ECHL All-Star Classic in 2016-17. Over the last five seasons, Bradford's 163 assists and 236 points rank sixth (tied) and 11th respectively among all ECHL skaters.

Bradford has also appeared in four career AHL games with the Marlies, recording two goals.

Prior to turning pro, the Orangeville, Ontario native played major junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League for the Owen Sound Attack, Ottawa 67's and Barrie Colts, notching 186 points (76g-110a) and 166 penalty minutes.

Orlando has also released forwards Isaiah Crawford, Alex Gilmour, J.M. Piotrowski and Ethan Skinner.

Orlando Solar Bears 2020 Training Camp Roster (as of Dec. 3, 2020):

Forwards

Abbandonato, Peter [SYR]

Alvaro, Matt [R]

Bird, Tyler

Bradford, Erik [V]

Cammarata, Taylor

Coughler, Jake

Hope, Kylar [R]

Johnson, Stephen [R]

Kozun, Tad

Langan, Tristin

LeBlanc, Chris

Luchuk, Aaron

May, Johno

Pavlychev, Nikita [R-SYR]

Rockwood, Adam

Defensemen

Boyd, Rich

Kuqali, Alexander

Lohan, Kevin

McInnis, Luke [R]

McNally, Patrick

Meyer, Paul [R]

Panico, Tommy

Stephens, Devante [SYR]

Goaltenders

Lackey, Michael [R]

Sparks, Garret

Windsor, Clint [SYR]

Key:

[R] = Rookie

[V] = Veteran

[TO] = Tryout

[SYR] = Syracuse Crunch contract

The Solar Bears open the 2020-21 season, presented by XYMOPrint, on the road against the Florida Everblades on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. Orlando's first home game of the 2020-21 season will be played at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m.

