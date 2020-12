ECHL Transactions - December 3

December 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 3, 2020:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Orlando:

J.M. Piotrowski, F

Ethan Skinner, F

Isaiah Crawford, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Greenville:

Hayden Hawkey, G

Orlando:

Alex Gilmour, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Samuel Laberge, F signed contract

Orlando:

Add Erik Bradford, F signed contract, added to training camp roster

Tulsa:

Add Alex Brooks, D added to training camp roster

Add Shane Switzer, D added to training camp roster

Utah:

Add Tanner Jago, D added to training camp roster

Add Garrett Johnston, D added to training camp roster

Add Jared Pike, F added to training camp roster

Add Joe Wegwerth, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Add Matt Abt, D assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Wheeling:

Add Max Milosek, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.