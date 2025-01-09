Teddy Bear Toss Makes Difference in Dubuque

January 9, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - The Fighting Saints and Kwik Stop partnered once again for the Saints' annual Teddy Bear Toss game on Dec. 6 when the Saints hosted their rival Waterloo Black Hawks.

When Colin Frank scored on a breakaway in the first period, fans at ImOn Arena sent over 1,200 stuffed animals flying onto the ice. The stuffed animals were all donated to benefit Toys for Tots and Kwik Stop Magical Christmas.

"We're so proud to be able to host this game every season," said Saints president of business operations Casey Weitz. "It's been an amazing partnership with Kwik Stop and we love being able to work within the community to make a difference. Especially during the holiday season."

Throughout the holiday season, Saints players also helped wrap gifts for families in the Tri-State area to assist with the Kwik Stop Magical Christmas. The program helps selected families in the area to provide holiday gifts and help create a memorable holiday season.

"You could truly see the spirit of Christmas-giving shine through at the Saints' annual Teddy Bear Toss game," said Tessa Anderson, Vice President of Rainbo Oil. We are honored to be a partner with the Saints and Toys for Tots and thank the Dubuque community for their generosity."

The 50/50 raffle at the game on Dec. 6 raised $4,200 for Kwik Stop Magical Christmas and added to the impact the Fighting Saints and Kwik Stop made with the great event.

