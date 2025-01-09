Stars Acquire Anderson for Andersen

January 9, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Lincoln Stars announced on Thursday that they have acquired forward Hunter Anderson and a Phase II draft pick in the 2025 USHL Draft from the Sioux Falls Stampede in exchange for the USHL rights to forward Poul Andersen.

Anderson, 19, has played in the USHL with three teams over parts of the last three seasons, totaling 46 points (22+24) in 80 games. He began his USHL career with Des Moines, playing seven games over parts of two seasons beginning in 2022. Anderson began last season with Muskegon before being traded to Sioux Falls. The Manhattan Beach, Calif. native is committed

to play at Denver and has 8 points (4+4) in 15 games this season.

Andersen, 17, is currently playing in the BCHL with the Sherwood Park Crusaders and has 33 points (18+15) in 30 games. He played in two games for the Stars last season, making his USHL debut Feb. 16, 2024 before recording his first point with an assist two days later.

The draft pick acquired is a sixth round pick in this spring's Phase II Draft. The pick was previously acquired from Youngstown and will be the spot that the Phantoms would have been selecting at.

Anderson joins the Stars prior to this weekend's two-game home series against USA HockeyNTDP. Lincoln is at the Ice Box Friday at 7:05 p.m. and Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at lincolnstars.com

