Stars Host NTDP this Weekend

The Lincoln Stars play their first two home games of the new year this weekend as they host the United States National Team Development Program Under-17 team at the Ice Box.

The Stars dropped a pair of one-goal road games last weekend and sit third in the Western Conference, five points back of the Sioux Falls Stampede. Their three-game winning streak came to an end with a 3-2 loss vs. Tri-City last Friday before a 2-1 overtime loss at Des Moines the next night. The Stars and the Youngstown Phantoms were the only two teams left who had not lost in overtime or a shootout prior to both falling beyond regulation last Saturday. Lincoln is 3-5-1-0 since the start of December.

The NTDP U17's are 1-14 vs. USHL teams. They have lost 13 straight games vs. USHL opponents. Team USA has allowed at least five goals in nine of those games. They lost at Muskgeon, 3-2, last Saturday in their most recent game. Dayne Beuker leads the U17's with 26 points (11+15) overall and 9 points (2+7) in USHL play. JP Hurlbert's 10 goals and 15 points are tied for second and tied for ninth, respectively, among USHL rookies.

The Stars are playing four straight games against Eastern Conference teams over the next two weekends. Lincoln is 7-2 against the East and has not played a cross-conference opponent since a weekend sweep on the road against the Chicago Steel, Nov. 15-16.

The Stars will look to their veteran line to continue producing and help put an end to this two-game skid. Matthew Maltais, Jack Pechar and Layne Loomer have been on a tear while skating together for the last four games. The trio has combined to record 14 points (8+6) since returning from the holiday break. Six of those goals came from Maltais and Pechar against Tri-City Dec. 28. The three players have combined to play 233 games over the last three seasons.

The Stars are riding a two-game winning streak at home heading into this stretch of four straight home games. Lincoln opened the season by winning each of its first four home games, lost three straight, won three consecutive and lost two in a row before this current stretch. The Stars are 9-5 at the Ice Box this season.

The weekend begins with Stars Wars Night on Friday at 7:05 p.m. The second of four straight home games continues on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at lincolnstars.com

