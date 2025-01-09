Weekend Preview Features Back-To-Back Battles in Fargo

Games: Date: Time: Location:

Des Moines at Fargo 1/10 7:05 p.m. Scheels Arena

Des Moines at Fargo 1/11 6:05 p.m. Scheels Arena

Results: Week of Jan. 2-9 Record for the Week: 1-1-1-0

Cedar Rapids (5) at Des Moines (4) on Jan. 3

Lincoln (1) at Des Moines (2) on Jan. 4

Fargo (7) at Des Moines (4) on Jan. 5

Des Moines Top Scorers

F - Jack Kernan 30 GP (43g,14a) 28 pts

F - Ben Kevan 21 GP (8g,16a) 24 pts

F - Andrew Clarke 30 GP (11g,10a) 21 pts

Des Moines Goaltenders

G - Max Weilandt 15 GP | 7-4-1 | 2.97 GAA | .878%

G - Eliot Sequin-Lescarbeau 18 GP | 6-11-1 | 3.78 GAA | .880%

Bucs Team Notes:

Jack Kernan leads the team with 111 shots, followed by Ben Kevan with 69. Kernan also tops the club in points (28), goals (14), and power-play goals (7), ranking second in the USHL for power-play goals.

Ben Kevan was named to the Chipotle All-American Game on Jan. 16.

Goaltender Eliot Sequin-Lescarbeau was featured on the USHL's U-Show on Jan. 7.

The Bucs hold a 9-4-2-0 record when scoring first this season and a 7-5-1-0 record on the road.

Fargo Force

Team vs Team Comparison Des Moines Fargo

Overall Record 13-15-2-0 19-8-2-2

Home Record 6-10-1-0 9-4-0-2

Road Record 7-5-1-0 0-4-2-0

Goals For 90/3.00 (12) 106/3.42 (5)

Goals Against 106/3.53 (13) 89/2.87 (5)

PP% 23.4% (6) 18.8% (11)

PK% 75.3% (13) 86.9% (1)

Head-to-Head in 2024-25 Home Away

Des Moines vs Fargo 0-2-0-0 0-0-0-0

Fargo vs Des Moines 0-0-0-0 2-0-0-0

Previous Meetings:

Fargo (4) at Des Moines (0) on Nov. 1

Fargo (7) at Des Moines (4) on Jan. 5

Des Moines at Fargo on Jan. 10

Des Moines at Fargo on Jan. 11

Fargo Top Scorers

D - Sam Laurila 27 GP (4g,21a) 25 pts

F - Merril Steenari 31 GP (17g,6a) 23 pts

F - Reid Daavettila 27 GP (8g,15a) 23 pts

Fargo Goaltenders

G - Alan Lendak 18 GP | 13-3-0 | 2.27 GAA | .916%

G - Damian Slavik 11 GP | 5-3-1 | 3.46 GAA | .869%

Fargo Notes:

Forward Merril Steenari ranks third in the USHL with 17 goals in 31 games.

Sam Laurilla is third among USHL defensemen with 21 assists and 25 points in 27 games. He also ranks fifth overall in the league for assists.

Force goaltender Alex Lendak is among the top in the USHL, ranking fourth in wins (13) and second in goals-against average (2.27).

The Force hold a 12-3-2-1 record when scoring first this season.

Next Home Game: January 20th

The Bucs return home on Monday, Jan. 20, for a 3:00 p.m. faceoff against the visiting Omaha Lancers. Don't miss Dollar Dog Night!

Join us again on Friday, Jan. 24, when the Lincoln Stars come to town for a 7:00 p.m. faceoff. Enjoy 2-for-1 Beer Night-buy one, get one free on select adult beverages through the end of the first period.

Tickets available now at tickets.bucshockey.com or by calling (515) 278-2827.

