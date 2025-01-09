Capitols Hit Road to Sioux Falls

Madison hits the road to Sioux Falls face their first Western Conference opponent since November. Last season, the Capitols split a two-game series with the Stampede in March. Both Egor Barabanov and Caleb Heil were acquired by Madison from Sioux Falls in 2024 and will face their former team for the first time since being traded this weekend.

Last Time Out

Madison played a home-and-home with Green Bay last weekend as the back end of four straight against the Gamblers. Although the Capitols were able to register nine goals over the two games, they came away with no points on the weekend. Madison maintains their position in the Eastern Conference standings, third, but is now tied with Youngstown after dropping five straight.

Quick Hits

With his goal on Saturday night against Green Bay, Austin Moline made it so that every Capitols skater on the active roster has scored this season. The goal was Moline's first in his career as the Philadelphia Flyers draft prospect sits in a tie for second on the team in points among defensemen.

Although he was unable to find the back of the net against Green Bay, Ryker Lee made an impact on the offensive end picking up four points against the Gamblers. This included a three point performance on Saturday in the 7-5 loss to the Gamblers. Lee has fourteen points over his last nine games for Madison dating back to November 15th.

Madison has the most players with ten or more points this season with fifteen skaters crossing the double digit marker. Last season, the Capitols had a total of nineteen players cross the ten point mark. Multiple teams in the league have fourteen players in double digit points, but Madison is the only with fifteen.

Madison's five-game losing streak is the team's longest of the season. This streak is one game shy of last season's long of six games in February of 2024.

Scouting Sioux Falls

The Stampede enter play this weekend in first place in the Western Conference under first year head coach Ryan Cruthers. Sioux Falls has at least one game in hand over the rest of their competition and enter play this weekend ridinig a five-game win streak.

Reigning USHL Goaltender of the Week Aiden Wright helped Sioux Falls complete the sweep over Chicago at home last weekend. The Stampede have won eight straight games that have been started by Wright dating back to November. Wright is in his first season with Sioux Falls after spending last season with Youngstown.

Leading the USHL in rookie scoring this season is Ethan Wyttenbach with 29 points this season. Wyttenbach also leads Sioux Falls in assists and points this season while John McNelis leads in goals with 12.

Broadcast

Both Friday and Saturday's games will be streamed live on FloHockey.

