Steel to Host the (Next) Eras Night on February 15

January 9, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GENEVA, ILLINOIS - Look what you made us do... for the second consecutive season, the Chicago Steel (United States Hockey League) will tap into their inner Swiftie on Saturday, February 15, 2025 and host "Chicago Steel: The (Next) Eras Night" presented by McCormick FONA when the Steel take on the Youngstown Phantoms at 7:05 pm at Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva.

This time, the Steel will make an even bigger splash, wearing five different jersey variations all at once during the game. They are believed to be the first team at any level to wear five different jerseys in a single game at the same time.

The Steel also have a special surprise planned for the third period of the game.

Last year's Chicago Steel: The Eras Night generated the largest-ever crowd for a Steel game in Geneva as 2,523 fans showed up for a celebration of the eras of Chicago Steel hockey paired with the music of Taylor Swift.

This season, the Steel held a fan poll to determine which era of Swift's music to honor with their jersey choice. Steel fans chose the Red era, leading to this season's first-of-its-kind special jerseys.

The jerseys pay tribute to many of the outfits that Swift wore to begin her Red era set during "The Eras Tour". They feature a shiny white print base layer with different elements spread around the sweater. The bottom of the jersey is wrapped with songs from the album and has bedazzled red and black stripes on either sleeve. Above the bedazzling on one sleeve are friendship bracelets and lipstick prints on the other sleeve. Laid across the shoulders is a red scarf.

The front of the jersey features phrases in black and red text modeled after Taylor's Red era tour outfit. The Steel won't feature off just one phrase, but rather five different phrases that will be divided among the team's roster. Many of the phrases have a unique Steel twist.

The captions include "Who's Chicago Steel Anyway? Ew.", "A Lot Going On At The Moment", "In My Chicago Steel Era", "Dopest Non-NHL Franchise in Hockey" and "I Know You Think About Us."

The outfit is tied together with red and black gradient-style bedazzled print socks.

In addition to the Red jerseys and a special third period surprise, the game will feature music from Red and all of Taylor's other eras, plus special promotions, merchandise, drink specials and more.

"Taylor always finds a way to one-up herself, so we didn't have to look far to find the inspiration to try and exceed last year's record-setting Steel eras night," said Steel President Dan Lehv. "With the tour recently concluded, we're excited to provide an opportunity for Swifties to congregate and celebrate her music while enjoying the best live sport on the planet."

The unique sweaters will be auctioned online from February 13-20, 2025 with proceeds benefiting the Geneva Academic Foundation (GAF). This is the ninth consecutive season the Steel and McCormick FONA have teamed up to help raise money for GAF with Steel fans bidding over $60,000 on special jerseys during the past eight seasons. Last season's auction produced bids of over $14,000 combined, marking the highest Steel auction total since moving to Fox Valley Ice Arena in 2015.

The Geneva Academic Foundation has been a partner of the Geneva Community School District 304 for over 30 years and has provided over $1.4 million in grants to enrich the education of Geneva's students. Each year, the GAF awards several scholarships to graduating seniors. In the 2023-24 school year, eight scholarships of $2,500 each were awarded.

Tickets for Chicago Steel: The (Next) Eras Night are on sale now starting at just $10.

All Steel tickets are digital, and fans are encouraged to purchase online in advance at ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

For a limited time, fans can purchase the Star Wars Ticket Pack, which includes two tickets to Star Wars Night on Saturday, Jan. 18 plus a Steel Light-Up Saber. The package costs just $40.

Group tickets and experiences, suites and other premium areas, including the Coors Light Chill Zone and Ice Side Tables, are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, January 10 at Green Bay Gamblers (7:05 pm CT)

Saturday, January 11 vs. Green Bay Gamblers (6:05 pm CT) | Hockey Stick Cooler Bag Giveaway presented by Meyer Signs & Graphics (first 500 fans)

Friday, January 17 at Madison Capitols (7:05 pm CT)

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.