Teat, Black Bears Set for Rematch against Swarm

February 27, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Ottawa Black Bears are closing out the month of February when the Georgia Swarm come to town tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. ET. It will be the second and final meeting between the two teams as well as the Black Bears' final Friday home game of the season. Tickets for tomorrow's game are available HERE for purchase.

The Black Bears first meeting with the Swarm came back on January 10, when the team came away with a 14-10 victory. A trio of Black Bears recorded hat tricks: Larson Sundown, Jacob Dunbar, and the captain Jeff Teat. Alongside his trio of goals, Teat recorded six assists to total nine points on the night.

On the other end of the field, Lyle Thompson had a dominant night for the Swarm, scoring five goals and four assists for a nine-point total of his own.

Thompson enters tomorrow night's game leading the Swarm in goals (26), assists (31) and points (57). On the Black Bears' side, Jeff Teat leads the way in all three categories as well with 22 goals, 31 assists and 53 assists.

There won't just be one Thompson to worry about on the Swarm, as Lyle's brothers Miles and Jeremy will also be taking to the field. In just four games this season, Miles has scored eight goals and eight assists for the Swarm, totalling 16 points which sees him ranked eighth on the team. Jeremy leads the way for Georgia in the faceoff circle, having gone 114/208 so far on the season. Additionally, his 69 loose balls ranks him first on the team.

Only Lyle and Jeremy suited up for the Swarm in their first meeting with the Black Bears. Adding Miles into the mix will provide Georgia with some additional firepower. It will be a good test for the Black Bears' strong defence.

Entering tomorrow night's game, the Black Bears hold a 5-5 record while the Swarm sit at 6-4. Georgia will be looking for redemption from their first meeting, while Ottawa will be hoping to replicate their success. Don't miss out, grab your tickets to the game HERE!

