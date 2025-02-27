Albany FireWolves Launch Tickets for Heroes Campaign for Marvel Super Hero Night on March 15
February 27, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Albany FireWolves News Release
ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) are excited to announce their Tickets For Heroes campaign, which will support local military and first responder families at the FireWolves next home game for Marvel Super Hero Night on Saturday, March 15 at 7 PM at MVP Arena.
To learn more please call the FireWolves ticket office at (518) 362-4900
This campaign offers three packages that will donate tickets and include specialty prizes from the FireWolves for military and first responder families. The Capital Region community and FireWolves fans everywhere are encouraged to donate and help provide an incredible experience for local super heroes.
Join the FireWolves for Marvel Super Hero Night as we honor local military, first responders, and other community super heroes!
Red Package $100
10 Tickets Provided to Military and First Responder Families
2 Personal Tickets to an upcoming FireWolves game
HowlVision (Jumbotron) Recognition
Thank you video from a FireWolves player
White Package $250
25 Tickets Provided to Military and First Responder families
4 personal tickets to an upcoming FireWolves game
HowlVision (Jumbotron) Recognition
Thank you video from a FireWolves player
Team autographed FireWolves flag
Blue Package $500
50 Tickets Provided to Military and First Responder families
10 personal tickets to an upcoming FireWolves game
HowlVision (Jumbotron) Recognition
Thank you video from a FireWolves player
Team autographed FireWolves jersey
Golf with Head Coach Glenn Clark
To support this great cause please call the Albany FireWolves ticket office at (518) 501-0948
Get tickets now for Marvel Super Hero Night on Saturday, March 15 at 7 PM at MVP Arena! Fans can take advantage of the best ticket prices around starting at $15.96! For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-675-8678 to avoid fees.
National Lacrosse League Stories from February 27, 2025
