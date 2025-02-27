Albany FireWolves Launch Tickets for Heroes Campaign for Marvel Super Hero Night on March 15

February 27, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) are excited to announce their Tickets For Heroes campaign, which will support local military and first responder families at the FireWolves next home game for Marvel Super Hero Night on Saturday, March 15 at 7 PM at MVP Arena.

To learn more please call the FireWolves ticket office at (518) 362-4900

This campaign offers three packages that will donate tickets and include specialty prizes from the FireWolves for military and first responder families. The Capital Region community and FireWolves fans everywhere are encouraged to donate and help provide an incredible experience for local super heroes.

Join the FireWolves for Marvel Super Hero Night as we honor local military, first responders, and other community super heroes!

Red Package $100

10 Tickets Provided to Military and First Responder Families

2 Personal Tickets to an upcoming FireWolves game

HowlVision (Jumbotron) Recognition

Thank you video from a FireWolves player

White Package $250

25 Tickets Provided to Military and First Responder families

4 personal tickets to an upcoming FireWolves game

HowlVision (Jumbotron) Recognition

Thank you video from a FireWolves player

Team autographed FireWolves flag

Blue Package $500

50 Tickets Provided to Military and First Responder families

10 personal tickets to an upcoming FireWolves game

HowlVision (Jumbotron) Recognition

Thank you video from a FireWolves player

Team autographed FireWolves jersey

Golf with Head Coach Glenn Clark

To support this great cause please call the Albany FireWolves ticket office at (518) 501-0948

Get tickets now for Marvel Super Hero Night on Saturday, March 15 at 7 PM at MVP Arena! Fans can take advantage of the best ticket prices around starting at $15.96! For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-675-8678 to avoid fees.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from February 27, 2025

Albany FireWolves Launch Tickets for Heroes Campaign for Marvel Super Hero Night on March 15 - Albany FireWolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.