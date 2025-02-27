Swarm Make First Trip to Canada's Capital to Face Ottawa Black Bears

The Georgia Swarm (6-4) return to action for NLL Friday Night on TSN, looking to build momentum following their 11-10 overtime victory over the Toronto Rock. Standing in their way is an Ottawa Black Bears (5-5) squad eager to find a rhythm and climb the NLL's unified standings.

This is the second meeting between the two teams. On Friday, January 10, Georgia faced Ottawa for the first time in franchise history. Unfortunately for the Swarm, they dropped the game in a snowy Duluth, GA, by a score of 10-14. Despite a standout performance from Lyle Thompson, who recorded 9 points (5G, 4A), and a hat trick from Bryan Cole, Ottawa's quick defense and fast-paced offense ultimately secured the victory.

"Every game is huge from here on out," said Swarm Head Coach Ed Comeau. "Ottawa is a team that competes hard, and we need to bring our best effort for a full 60 minutes. One of the biggest things we focus on is staying composed, especially when playing with a lead. It's tough to maintain a lead in this league, but with our veterans, they know how to keep the energy up and stay focused."

Offensive Firepower on Display

The Swarm have been led by Lyle Thompson, who continues to shine with 57 points (26 goals, 31 assists) this season. Andrew Kew (41 points) and Shayne Jackson (35 points) have provided consistent offensive support, making Georgia one of the league's most well-rounded attacks.

On the other side, Ottawa's offense is fueled by Jeff Teat (53 points, 22 goals, 31 assists), a dynamic playmaker who can break open a game at any moment. Slowing him down will be a top priority for Georgia's defense.

"Teat is one of the smartest and most creative players in the league," Comeau said. "We need to be disciplined and make sure he doesn't get comfortable."

Special teams could play a major role in determining the outcome. Ottawa boasts a power play converting at 52%, while Georgia's sits at 44%. Avoiding costly penalties will be key for the Swarm.

Dobson vs. Higgins: Goaltender Duel

Between the pipes, Brett Dobson has been solid for Georgia, posting a 77% save percentage while facing some of the league's toughest shooters. Coach Comeau is particularly impressed with Dobson's consistency in big moments.

"Brett has been solid for us," Comeau said. "He's made timely stops when we've needed him, and that's what we expect from him every week. In this league, it's all about consistency, especially for a young player like him. If he keeps making the right stops at the right time, we'll be in great shape."

He'll be matched up against Zach Higgins, Ottawa's veteran netminder, who can make game-changing stops.

With both offenses capable of putting up big numbers, the goaltenders could end up being the X-factor in this matchup.

Keys to the Game

For the Swarm to secure the win, they'll need to focus on:

Containing Jeff Teat - Ottawa's offense runs through him, so shutting him down is critical.

Capitalizing in Transition - Georgia thrives on the open floor and needs to take advantage of fast-break opportunities. Coach Comeau emphasized the importance of balancing transition play and making smart decisions when pushing the ball.

Staying Out of the Box - With Ottawa's power play clicking at an elite level, discipline will be key.

"We've been good in transition, but we've struggled with efficiency in the last few games," Comeau said. "When we cash in on transition goals, it can change the dynamic of the game. Those are big energy boosters for the team."

As the NLL season reaches its midpoint, every game is crucial for playoff positioning. The Georgia Swarm has demonstrated its ability to grind out close wins, but they will need a full team effort to defeat an Ottawa squad that is fighting to remain in the playoff mix.

Additionally, the Swarm has made some key roster changes. One notable player, Jacob Hickey, is making his season debut after a year away due to school commitments. Coach Comeau expressed his excitement over Hickey's potential to step up and be a versatile asset for the team. With such skills, Hickey has already drawn comparisons to Bryan Cole, and fans can expect a promising future with this newcomer.

The faceoff is set for 7 PM ET this Friday at Canadian Tire Centre, home of the NHL's Ottawa Senators and now the NLL's Ottawa Black Bears. This matchup marks the first of many encounters these two franchises will have in Ottawa. Watch the game live on ESPN+, NLL+, TSN 5, and TSN+. Those stream it locally in Georgia can air it later on Peachtree Sports Network.

