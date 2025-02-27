Albany FireWolves Student-Athlete of the Week: Presented by Dave and Buster's - Albany: Northville High School Girl's Soccer

February 27, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves are excited to name Northville High School Girl's Soccer as this week's High School Student-Athletes of the Week presented by Dave & Buster's - Albany. Northville High School Girl's Soccer have shown their commitment to athletics, to their community, and to working hard in the classroom.

Student-Athletes of the week will receive a prize pack courtesy of Dave & Buster's - Albany and tickets to an upcoming Albany FireWolves game. The Northville High School Girl's Soccer team was honored during the FireWolves' home game on Saturday, January 18 for their accomplishments on and off the field.

Northville High School Girl's Soccer Team

The Northville High School Girl's Soccer team had an incredible comeback season that saw them win their first State Championship in program history. They started the season 0-5 but turned their season around to defeat Copenhagen High School 1-0 in the Class D New York State Championship.

Congratulations to Northville High School Girl's Soccer! The FireWolves wish them continued success in the classroom and on the field this sports season.

The FireWolves and Dave & Buster's -Albany are proud to be a part of the Capital Region community and support youth and high school athletics throughout the area. More winners will be chosen each week during the high school season.

