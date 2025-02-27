Week 14: NLL Top Things to Know

February 27, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The March to May begins with two games on Friday, including the NLL Friday Night on TSN matchup between the Swarm and Black Bears. Then, tune in Saturday as the top two teams in the League square off when the Rush host the Bandits.

NLL Friday Night on TSN: Swarm at Black Bears - After winning three of four, the Swarm sit at No. 4 in this week's Power Rankings and head to Ottawa, where the Black Bears look to rebound from a 14-9 loss. They met in January, with Ottawa winning 14-10 behind nine-point games from Teat (3G,6A) and Thompson (5G,4A).

A Battle for Supremacy - While the Seals handed the Bandits their first loss two weeks ago, Buffalo held onto a one-goal win in Week 13, exacting a small measure of revenge. This Saturday at 8 pm ET, they'll travel to take on a Rush team that's won five straight games by an average of 4.4 goals per game. In their lone meeting last season, the Bandits secured an OT victory behind Josh Byrne's 11-point performance (4G,7A).

Rose Set to Bloom in Calgary - The reigning NLL Goalie of the Year is on the move! The Toronto Rock traded Nick Rose, defender Tyler Hendrycks, and their fourth-round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft to the Roughnecks. After nearly 13 years in Toronto, Rose is likely set to make his season debut on Saturday when Calgary takes on Colorado at 9 pm ET.

Thunderbirds Look to Stay Hot - While all eyes will be on the battle between the Bandits and Rush, the Thunderbirds have quietly strung together four straight wins. Since starting the year 0-3, Halifax has won six of seven. In that span, Randy Staats has recorded 15 goals and 27 assists. He and Halifax will face a new-look Las Vegas team, as the Desert Dogs just added former Wings forward Holden Cattoni, who has 60 points on the year (tied with Jack Hannah for most on the team).

Manns joins NLL Box Out with Maki & Coop - In this week's episode of the League's signature podcast, hosts Maki Jenner and Cooper Perkins sit down with the Rush's leading scorer, Zach Manns. Check it out here.

