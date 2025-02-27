Albany FireWolves Watch Party at Recovery Sports Grill Friday, Feburary 28

February 27, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves Host Official Watch Party At Recovery Sports Grill - East Greenbush For Friday, February 28 Away Game At 7 PM

WHEN: Friday, Feburary 28 at 7 PM

7 pm - 9:00 pm

WHERE: Recovery Sports Grill - East Greenbush

279 Troy Rd, Rensselaer, NY 12144

WHO: FireWolves fans, FireWolves staff, FireWolves dance team, and FireWolves mascot

WHAT: The Albany FireWolves will host the Official Watch Party for their away game against the Rochester Knighthawks at Recovery Sports Grill in East Greenbush on Friday, Feburary 28 at 7 pm. Fans are invited to watch the game and have the chance to win prizes. Members of the Wolf Pack Dance Team and FireWolves mascot Alphie will be in attendance.

