Albany FireWolves Watch Party at Recovery Sports Grill Friday, Feburary 28
February 27, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Albany FireWolves News Release
Albany FireWolves Host Official Watch Party At Recovery Sports Grill - East Greenbush For Friday, February 28 Away Game At 7 PM
WHEN: Friday, Feburary 28 at 7 PM
7 pm - 9:00 pm
WHERE: Recovery Sports Grill - East Greenbush
279 Troy Rd, Rensselaer, NY 12144
WHO: FireWolves fans, FireWolves staff, FireWolves dance team, and FireWolves mascot
WHAT: The Albany FireWolves will host the Official Watch Party for their away game against the Rochester Knighthawks at Recovery Sports Grill in East Greenbush on Friday, Feburary 28 at 7 pm. Fans are invited to watch the game and have the chance to win prizes. Members of the Wolf Pack Dance Team and FireWolves mascot Alphie will be in attendance.
