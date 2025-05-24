Teamwork on Display for Louisville!Kayla Fischer Sets It Up, Savannah DeMelo Finishes It off

May 24, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC YouTube Video













National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.