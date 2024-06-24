Team Returns for Yellowstone Night, Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond, Two Fireworks Shows and One Dollar Hot Dogs

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, June 25 to begin a six-game homestand versus the Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The homestand is highlighted by Tacos & Tallboys Tuesday with Tune Tuesday (June 25), Winning Wednesday (June 26), Yellowstone Night on Dollar Dog Thursday featuring $1 Sahlen's hot dogs (June 27), Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night with Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioM é rieux (June 28), Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World (June 29), and Sunday Fun Day with Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist (June 30).

Tuesday, June 25 vs Lehigh Valley (6:35pm) - Game presented by Hitachi Energy

- Tacos & Tallboys Tuesday: Fans can enjoy $2 tacos and $5 select tallboy canned beers during Tuesday night games at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

- Tune Tuesday: Tune Tuesday is back at the DBAP, featuring a special Bro Country playlist.

Wednesday, June 26 vs Lehigh Valley (6:35pm)

Winning Wednesday: It could be your lucky night at the DBAP, with extra chances to win prizes throughout the night at Wednesday evening games throughout the season. If the Bulls win, all fans in attendance will also have the chance to run the bases after the game!

Thursday, June 27 vs Lehigh Valley (6:35pm)

Yellowstone Night: Join us for Yellowstone Night at the DBAP! Fans can also add on a one-of-a-kind Durham Bulls x Yellowstone 12 Ounce Tumbler to their tickets with the Bulls' special Yellowstone Ticket Package. Yellowstone Night Ticket Packages are available.

Dollar Dog Thursday: Fans can enjoy $1 Sahlen's hot dogs at every Thursday night home game in 2024, with the exception of July 4.

Friday, June 28 vs Lehigh Valley (6:35pm)

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night: Meet Spider-Man and Black Panther, and come dressed as your favorite Marvel Super Hero during our Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond game!

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Jersey Auction: Bulls players and coaches will be wearing special Marvel Super Hero themed jerseys, with game-worn jerseys auctioned off to benefit the Durham Bulls Youth Athletic League. The jersey auction will begin at 6:30pm on Friday, June 28 and end on Tuesday, July 2 at noon.

Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMé rieux: Stick around after every Friday night game for Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioM é rieux!

Ripken the Bat Dog courtesy of Sit Means Sit Apex: Ripken the Bat Dog returns to the DBAP, fetching bats for the Bulls.

Saturday, June 29 vs Lehigh Valley (6:35pm)

Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World: Stay after the game for the first Saturday Night Fireworks show of the year presented by Window World!

Blue Monster Appearance: Say hi to Wool E. Bull's frenemy the Blue Monster, who is also scheduled to be in attendance at the DBAP.

Sunday, June 30 vs Lehigh Valley (5:05pm)

Kids Run the Bases presented by Nature's Twist: Kids 12 and under will be able to run the bases after Sunday home games at the DBAP thanks to Nature's Twist!

Blue Monster Appearance: Say hi to Wool E. Bull's frenemy the Blue Monster, who is also scheduled to be in attendance at the DBAP.

Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

