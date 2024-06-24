Homestand Highlights: Stripers Transform into the Georgia Peaches for One Sweet Weekend at Coolray Field

June 24, 2024 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The sweetest team in Minor League Baseball plays at Coolray Field this weekend, as the Gwinnett Stripers transform into the Georgia Peaches for part of a six-game homestand against the Memphis Redbirds from June 25-30.

The homestand, kicking off the second half of the International League campaign, includes popular Stripers' theme nights such as Faith and Family Night on June 26 and Outdoors Night on June 29. Outdoors Night will also include a Georgia Peaches T-Shirt Giveaway (presented by 108 Stitches) to the first 1,750 fans at Coolray Field.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, June 25 - Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

- Family Value Tuesday (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling): Fill up with $2 hot dogs and savor $1 desserts with another Family Value Tuesday at Coolray Field.

Wednesday, June 26 - Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

- Faith and Family Night: The Stripers welcome fans for a night of fun and fellowship at Coolray Field.

- Xolos de Gwinnett: The Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett, featuring vibrant uniforms that celebrate the culture and traditions of Gwinnett County's Hispanic and Latino communities for MiLB's Copa de la Diversión.

- Wet Nose Wednesday (presented by Sahlen's with partner New Country 101.5): Free admission for dogs with a paid owner on The Bank, our outfield lawn seating. Upgrade to the Doggie Bag Pack which includes a ticket, hot dog, and Stripers berm blanket for just $20

Thursday, June 27 - Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

- Michelob Ultra Thirsty Thursday™: Every Thursday night, fans age 21 and older can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each.

- Peach Buffet: Fans can pair a Field Box ticket with an all-you-can-eat buffet featuring BBQ Pork with Peach BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken with Peach Salsa, Mixed Green Salad with Peach Vinaigrette, Poundcake with Peach Compote, and Peach Cobbler, and a Field Box ticket for just $42.

Friday, June 28 - Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

- Georgia Peaches Weekend: The Stripers transform into the Georgia Peaches as an homage to the state and the sweet fruit its renowned for.

- Heart of Gwinnett Night (presented by Northside Hospital): A night celebrating the history of Gwinnett County, local businesses that make a major contribution to our community, and a focus on promoting heart health with Northside Hospital. Live CPR demonstrations will also feature on the stadium concourse prior to the game.

- Fireworks Friday: After a night of entertaining baseball, the Stripers will light up the night sky with a thrilling display of fireworks.

- All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $32.

Saturday, June 29 - Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)

Gates Open: 4:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.

- Georgia Peaches Weekend: The Stripers transform into the Georgia Peaches as an homage to the state and the sweet fruit its renowned for.

- Georgia Peaches T-Shirt Giveaway (presented by 108 Stitches): The first 1,750 fans at Coolray Field can get their peaches down in Georgia with a limited-edition Georgia Peaches T-Shirt (size M & XL only).

- Outdoors Night: Help us celebrate the Great Outdoors at the ballpark in our outdoor stadium with an outdoor game in an outdoor climate.

- All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $32.

Sunday, June 30 - Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.

- Sunday Funday (presented by Country Financial): A special matinee game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting).

- All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $32.

Single-game tickets for all Stripers' home games are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

