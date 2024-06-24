Mud Hens Weekly No. 13: June 24, 2024

Overall Record: 35-39, 6th, 14.5 GB, I.L. West Division, Current Streak: 1 Win

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

June 18 at St. Paul (5-4 Loss/6)

June 19 at St. Paul (8-7 Loss)

June 20 at St. Paul (8-5 Loss)

June 21 at St. Paul (4-2 Loss)

June 22 at St. Paul (9-7 Loss)

June 23 at St. Paul (20-9 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

June 25 vs. Louisville (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

June 26 vs. Louisville (12:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

June 27 vs. Louisville (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

June 28 vs. Louisville (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

June 29 vs. Louisville (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

June 30 vs. Louisville (4:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

MUD HENS NOTES

Survived a sweep: The Toledo Mud Hens dropped the series against the red-hot St. Paul Saints. The Saints entered the series after sweeping the Louisville Bats and nearly held the Mud Hens to the same fate, but the Hens posted 20 runs on Sunday to survive their first sweep of the season. The Mud Hens have not been part of a sweep since busting out the brooms in Indianapolis in 2022 (9/13-9/18). The Mud Hens have not been swept since the introduction of six-game series. The last two sweeps both came at the hands of the Columbus Clippers in 2019 (two games, 9/1-9/2; three games, 7/1-7/3).

New week, same story: Infielder Andrew Navigato has continued to swing a flaming-hot bat, taking the Navi show on the road to St. Paul. Navigato smacked four home runs and eleven RBI in his 6-21 week at CHS Field. Navigato's homer fest included a grand slam in the ninth inning in the loss on Saturday as part of Toledo's seven-run ninth inning. Navigato's Toledo breakout has people reminiscing of 2022 Kerry Carpenter as the unranked prospect is turning heads and clawing his way onto the Tigers' top 30 prospects list.

Sunday funday: On Sunday, the Mud Hens posted 20 runs on the St. Paul Saints on their way to snapping a ten-game losing streak. The Hens clubbed seven home runs and five doubles while posting 20 hits overall. All nine starters tallied a hit and seven of the nine had multi-hit efforts. The score was the highest posted score by the Hens since August 22, 2023, at Louisville (24-10).

Double dose of Dingler: Catcher Dillon Dingler posted a career game in the 20-9 win on Sunday. Dingler clubbed two home runs in the first two innings, finishing the day with three hits overall, two home runs, and seven RBI while scoring twice. Dingler posted the most RBI in one game by a Mud Hen since Zack Short on April 27, 2022, at Omaha. Dingler has been red-hot since the start of May, batting .314 (37-118) with seven home runs and 24 RBI. Dingler's hot stretch has seen him steadily climb the batting order and post a 15-game hitting streak.

Rakin' Riley: Infielder Riley Unroe smacked five hits in the Sunday victory over the Saints. Unroe came up a triple shy of the cycle, doubling and singling twice and clubbing his first home run of the season and scoring three times. The effort is the first five-hit game since Nick Maton's cycle back on September 6, 2023, at Indianapolis.

Patience is a virtue: Toledo posted a season-high 12 walks in the loss on Friday night, the most by the Mud Hens since September 12, 2023, against the Columbus Clippers. Ryan Vilade and Bligh Madris each walked three times in the contest. Spencer Torkelson and Eddys Leonard both walked twice while Parker Meadows and Anthony Bemboom walked once.

First half recap: The Toledo Mud Hens finished the first half of the 2024 season at 35-39, finishing four games below the .500 mark and 14.5 games back of the division-winning Omaha Storm Chasers. The first half came to an un-ceremonious close as the Hens dropped ten of the final twelve games but look ahead towards a fresh start in the second half.

A fresh start: The Toledo Mud Hens will come home to begin the second half schedule with a six-game series against the Louisville Bats. The Hens will play a quartet of 7:05 starting times on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Toledo also has afternoon games on Wednesday (12:05 p.m.) and Sunday (4:05 p.m.).

Mud Hens Player of the Week:

Andrew Navigato (6-21, 4 HR, 11 RBI, 6 R, 3 BB, 5 K)

Mud Hens Pitcher of the Week:

Trey Wingenter (1-0, 1.1 IP, H, BB, 4 K, BS)

