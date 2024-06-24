Payton Named IL Player of the Week

June 24, 2024 - International League (IL)

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Charlotte Knights outfielder Mark Payton was named the International League Player of the Week for the period of June 17-23. Payton is the first member of the Knights to receive the weekly honor this season.

For the week, Payton hit safely in five of the six games and accumulated a .478 batting average (11-for-23) with three home runs and eight RBI against the Gwinnett Stripers at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. On Thursday, June 20, Payton hit his first of three home runs in the series. That night, he also tallied a game-high four RBI in Charlotte's 7-5 win over Gwinnett. Payton homered again on Saturday, June 22 and followed that performance up with a home run on Sunday, June 23. He went a perfect 4-for-4 with four runs scored and a home run on Sunday. Payton is currently in the midst of a five-game hitting streak.

For the season, Payton is hitting .294 (48-for-163) with 24 runs scored, 11 doubles, one triple, five home runs, 23 RBI and three stolen bases in 48 games with the Knights. In June, the 32-year-old is hitting .338 (24-for-71) with 15 runs scored, eight doubles, five home runs and 19 RBI (18 games).

The 2024 season is the second for Payton as a member of the Charlotte Knights. The Orland Park, IL native hit .293 (138-for-471) with 85 runs scored, 31 doubles, five triples, 25 home runs, 95 RBI and 15 stolen bases in 2022 with the Knights (119 games). His 95 RBI that season are ranked as the eighth-best single-season mark in Charlotte Knights franchise history.

The Knights wrapped up a strong six-game homestand against the Gwinnett Stripers, winning five of the six games. The red-hot Knights have won seven of the last eight games. The team will begin a six-game road trip on Tuesday from Norfolk, VA against the Norfolk Tides. The Knights return home to Truist Field for a three-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from July 4-6. For more information about the Charlotte Knights, including promotional information and tickets, please visit www.CharlotteKnights.com.

