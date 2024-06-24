Another Week, Another Award, Caleb Boushley Named International League Pitcher of the Week

June 24, 2024 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints have gotten excellent starting pitching all season long. Now everyone is beginning to recognize that as Caleb Boushley was named the International League Pitcher of the Week for June 18-23, the league announced Monday. It is the second consecutive week the Saints have taken home the award.

Boushley, 30, threw 7.0 innings of shutout baseball on Saturday, June 22 against the Toledo Mud Hens. He surrendered only three hits without walking a batter and struck out five in a 9-7 Saints win. It was his second start of 7.0 innings in June and his fifth quality start of the season.

Boushley is the eighth International League pitcher to throw at least 7.0 innings in multiple starts in 2024. He is one of two IL pitchers to have multiple starts of 7.0 innings and zero walks, joining Lehigh Valley's David Buchanan. His start also marks the Saints' second start this season of 7.0 innings without allowing any runs or walks, matching Louie Varland ' s effort on May 3. The Saints join the Gwinnett Stripers as the only Triple-A teams to get multiple starts of 7.0 innings and no runs or walks this season.

The Hortonville, WI native has yet to walk a batter with runners on base this year, completing 27.1 innings, facing 99 batters with runners on without issuing a free pass, the most in all of baseball (Majors or minors). His nine walks this year are tied for third-fewest among all pitchers who have thrown at least 70.0 innings, trailing only Tampa Bay's Zach Eflin and Lake County's Austin Peterson, who have each walked six.

Boushley is 8-1 with a 3.52 ERA this year, leading the league in WHIP (1.03), win percentage (.889) and tied for the league lead in wins. He also ranks third in ERA, seventh in innings pitched (71.2) and eighth in opponent's batting average (.240).

The right-hander has made one Major League appearance this year with the Minnesota Twins, allowing two runs on three hits, walking one and striking one out in 2.0 innings of relief on May 20.

Bouhsley is the sixth Saints pitcher in franchise history to earn the league's weekly honors since 2021, joining Griffin Jax (May 24-30, 2021), Chi Chi Gonzalez (May 9-15, 2022), Dereck Rodríguez (August 1-7, 2022), Ariel Jurado (September 12-18, 2022) and Randy Dobnak, who won the award last week (June 11-16).

