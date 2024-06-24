Atlanta Braves' Reliever A.J. Minter to Rehab with Gwinnett

June 24, 2024 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves, have announced that Braves left-hander A.J. Minter will have his rehab assignment transferred to Gwinnett from High-A Rome. He is expected to pitch in relief with the Stripers on Tuesday, June 25 as the club hosts Memphis for a 7:05 p.m. game at Coolray Field.

The 30-year-old Minter has been on Atlanta's 10-day Injured List since May 30 with left hip inflammation. He began his rehab assignment with Rome on June 22, making one start vs. Greenville (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO). Over 25 games with the Braves prior to the injury, the Tyler, Texas native went 5-3 with a 2.95 ERA (7 ER in 21.1 IP), 0.98 WHIP, .197 BAA, and one save (1-for-4).

Minter will be the second Braves player to rehab with Gwinnett this season, joining catcher Sean Murphy who played in four games from May 21-26.

This rehab assignment will mark Minter's fifth season with a stint in Gwinnett. Since making his Triple-A debut with the club in 2017, he is 3-4 with a 3.23 ERA (17 ER in 47.1 IP), 1.23 WHIP, .230 BAA, and 11 saves (11-for-13) in 46 relief appearances.

Over eight seasons with the Atlanta Braves, Minter is 24-28 with a 3.32 ERA (137 ER in 335.2 IP), 1.20 WHIP, .229 BAA, and 36 saves (36-for-56) in 370 relief outings. He has also logged 20 appearances in the MLB Postseason, going 3-1 with a 2.88 ERA (8 ER in 25.0 IP), 1.00 WHIP, and .185 BAA. He was a key part of the Braves' club that won the 2021 World Series championship.

Minter and the Stripers begin a six-game homestand against the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A, St. Louis Cardinals) at Coolray Field on Tuesday, June 25 at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at GoStripers.com.

