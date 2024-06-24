Red Wings Finish First Half with Win at Syracuse

The Rochester Red Wings finished up the first half with a 38-35 record after hanging on for a 3-2 win over the Syracuse Mets in the series finale Sunday afternoon. LF James Wood reached base three times to extend his on-base streak to 33 games, and 1B Juan Yepez turned in his fourth multi-hit performance in five games highlighted by his ninth homer of the season. RHP Brad Lord made his Triple-A debut on the mound and earned his first win, before handing the ball off to a Rochester bullpen that combined to allow just one hit to preserve the victory.

Rochester's offense rolled over the momentum they built Saturday night into the series finale, as CF Dylan Crews drove the third pitch of the game into the left-field corner for a lead-off double. He then moved up to third when 2B Darren Baker grounded out to second and the next at-bat, James Woodworked a four-pitch walk to put runners on the corner for DH Travis Blankenhorn. The lefty picked up an RBI with a sacrifice fly that brought Crews in to cross the plate from third, making the score 1-0 Rochester. With two outs, Juan Yepez added two more runs to the Rochester cause when he deposited a 1-2 cutter 372 feet into the Syracuse bullpen for his ninth home run of the year to extend the lead to three.

Syracuse mustered up a response in the home half of the second inning as 3B Pablo Reyes singled on a soft ground ball to third to lead off the inning. The next batter, CF Rhylan Thomas laid down a perfect bunt to the third base side to put runners on first and second with no outs. Reyes and Thomas advanced to second and third on a wild pitch and with two outs, SS Luisangel Acuña lined a single into shallow left field. Both Reyes and Thomas scored without a throw, cutting into the Rochester lead 3-2.

After the third, all offense would be stifled as both pitching staffs settled into a grove, trading scoreless innings all the way through to the bottom of the ninth. RHP Rico Garcia picked up his 11th save of the season with a perfect final inning, highlighted by a fantastic leaping grab from Darren Baker to take away a hit. A strikeout then sealed a 3-2 Rochester victory. In the final six innings, there were seven total hits and the Red Wings bullpen allowed just one baserunner after the fifth.

Brad Lord got the nod in the series finale as he made his Triple-A debut. The former 18th-round pick to the Nationals out of the University of South Florida completed 5.0 strong innings of work, allowing nine hits, surrendering two runs, and adding four strikeouts without allowing a walk. Lord filled up the zone, delivering 52 out of his 71 pitches for strikes. RHP Orlando Ribalta came in for relief in the bottom of the sixth throwing 1.0 scoreless inning on one hit while striking out one. RHP Amos Willingham then entered the game in the bottom of the seventh and threw one 1.0 scoreless inning of his own on six pitches, with one strikeout. The Red Wings opted to go to a lefty next and brought on LHP Joe La Sorsa in the bottom of the eighth. The southpaw turned in 1.0 hitless inning while striking out two, his second-straight clean outing in back-to-back days of work to lower his ERA to 2.43. On came the Red Wings closer Rico Garcia for the ninth, and he mowed the Mets down in order while picking up a strikeout to secure his 11th save of the season in 11 opportunities. He is the first Rochester closing pitcher to log 11 saves in his first 11 tries since current New York Yankee Michael Tonkin went 12-for-12 in 2013.

Thursday night's Diamond Pro Player of the Game goes to 1B Juan Yepez. The Venezuelan native went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, 2 RBI, and a run. His ninth home run of the season came in the top of the first inning and traveled 372 feet into the left-field bullpen. He has now hit safely in eight consecutive games dating back to June 14 and carries a .419 batting average (13-for-31) over that span.

Rochester takes Monday off to travel an hour west on the Thruway for a six-game set against the Indianapolis Indians. The two teams met for the final six games of 2023 at Indianapolis, which resulted in a series victory for Pittsburgh's top affiliate. The first pitch of the series opener is set for 6:45 p.m.

