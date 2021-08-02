Taylor Motter Named Triple-A West Player of the Week

Albuquerque Isotopes infielder/outfielder Taylor Motter

Albuquerque Isotopes infielder/outfielder Taylor Motter has been named the Triple-A West Player of the Week for July 26 - Aug. 1

Motter, 31, slashed .450/.538/1.100 during the week to go along with four home runs, 14 RBI and five walks. He was first in RBI, tied for first in home runs, second in total bases (22) and slugging percentage and finished third in OPS (1.638) during the span.

Motter has been one of the hottest hitters in all of affiliated baseball over the past month. In 74 at bats during the month of July, Motter led all of Minor League Baseball in total bases (79), home runs (15), RBI (35) and OPS (1.578).

The Florida native signed with the Colorado Rockies on March 3, 2021 and has been with the Isotopes all season.

Motter was drafted in the 17th round of the 2011 MLB First-Year Players Draft out of Coastal Carolina University, where he played for a season. He made his Major League debut on May 16, 2016 for the Rays, finishing the game 1-for-4. In 141 Major League games for the Rays, Mariners and Twins, Motter has a .191 batting average, 10 home runs, 37 RBI and 13 stolen bases.

The last Isotope to win the league's Player of the Week Award was Mike Tauchman in May of 2018. Motter joins teammates Frank Duncan and Ian Clarkin in winning league honors in 2021, with the latter two each being named a Triple-A West Pitcher of the Week.

