Rainiers Win Streak Snapped in Vegas

August 2, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Las Vegas, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (42-34) saw their five-game win streak snapped on Sunday evening at Las Vegas Ballpark, as the Las Vegas Aviators (38-38) soared back to .500 with a 4-2 win.

Entering play on Sunday, the Rainiers had outscored the Aviators 20-5 through three games. In the first inning however, Las Vegas took their first lead of the series on a Francisco Pena RBI single, the prelude to a Carlos Perez two-run homer, and an early 3-0 lead for Vegas. Thursday through Saturday, it had been Tacoma scoring in the opening frame of each game; on Sunday the Aviators flipped the script and won the way Tacoma had been, by scoring multiple times in the first inning and never looking back.

The Rainiers got on the board in the third inning, when a Jack Reinheimer (3-for-4) one-out single eventually scored on a Taylor Trammell sac fly. In the fifth, the three-run Aviators lead was restored on a Nate Mondou RBI double to centerfield. Mondou is a local; a graduate of Charles Wright Academy in Tacoma.

Tacoma left-handed starter Ian McKinney pitched two outs into the fifth inning, allowing four hits and walking three. McKinney struck out five, and the damage was limited to four earned runs after Jimmy Yacobonis came in and stranded two runners with a strikeout. Yacobonis went on to pitch a perfect sixth, retiring all four batters he faced.

Still trailing 4-1 in the sixth, Brian O'Keefe lifted his third home run since joining the Rainiers on July 11, a solo shot to right field, trimming the Las Vegas lead to two once again. But the night's scoring would stop there.

In a bullpen game for Las Vegas, lefty A.J. Puk struck out five in three innings to begin the game, and fellow southpaw Adam Kolarek pitched the next two, earning the winning decision (1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K).

Tacoma will next be in action on Monday evening, at Las Vegas Ballpark once again. Right-handers Logan Verrett and Homer Bailey are scheduled to comprise the pitching matchup.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2021 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with an MiLB.TV subscription. (Use code: RAINIERS to save $10 on an annual subscription.

About the Tacoma Rainiers

The Tacoma Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. The Rainiers are a member of Triple-A West. Tacoma has been a Mariners affiliate since establishing the Rainiers moniker in 1995.

Single-game tickets for all remaining 2021 Rainiers home games are now available. Questions regarding season tickets can be directed to [emailÂ protected].

The most up-to-date news and notes about the Tacoma Rainiers and Cheney Stadium can be found at WeRTacoma.com, or by following the Rainiers on Twitter (@RainiersLand), Instagram (@tacomarainiers) and liking the team on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from August 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.