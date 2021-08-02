Dodgers Tie Series at Two with 7-1 Victory over Express

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Oklahoma City Dodgers (39-37) topped the Round Rock Express (37-39) in Sunday night's contest by a final score of 7-1. Oklahoma City's win tied the series at two games apiece with two remaining.

The two starters split the night's decisions as Round Rock LHP Hyeon-Jong Yang (0-2, 5.97) suffered the loss after 6.0 innings that saw five runs on eight hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. The win went to Dodgers RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx (8-1, 4.33), who tossed 5.0 frames and allowed one run on two hits while striking out two.

Oklahoma City's first run scored as 1B Yoshi Tsutsugo hit a leadoff double in the second inning before moving to third then finding home on back-to-back groundouts.

The Dodgers plated three in the third to extend their lead to 4-0 as LF Zach Reks and DH Matt Davidson knocked consecutive base hits before a double from Tsutsugo scored Reks. Davidson then came home on a Cristian Santana ground out before Tsutsugo scored thanks to 2B Carlos Asuaje's triple.

SS Yonny Hernandez tallied the lone Express run of the contest in the bottom of the frame, launching his first career home run at the Triple-A level onto the right field berm to make it a 4-1 game.

Oklahoma City extended its advantage to 7-1 after plating one run in the fifth, seventh and eighth frames, all three of which were sent home on doubles.

In the fifth, Tsutsugo worked a two-out walk before scoring on a Santana double. The seventh saw a familiar situation as Reks drew a walk with one away then crossed home as Davidson hit a double. CF Drew Avans came in for the seventh Dodgers run in the eighth inning thanks to a double from RF Steven Souza, Jr. after he reached on a single.

Round Rock loaded the bases with two outs in the final frame thanks to a John Hicks single and consecutive walks from C Jack Kruger and 3B Ryan Dorow, but Oklahoma City LHP James Pazos struck out the final batter to seal the 7-1 victory for the visitors.

Round Rock and Oklahoma City are back in action at Dell Diamond on Monday night. Express LHP Brock Burke (1-4, 7.11) is scheduled to start up against Dodgers RHP Ryan Pepiot (--). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

