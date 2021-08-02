Texas Rangers Select Contract of Round Rock Express RHP Jimmy Herget

August 2, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - Welcome back to The Show, Jimmy! The Texas Rangers announced on Monday afternoon that the club has selected the contract of Round Rock Express RHP Jimmy Herget. The righty is expected to be in uniform for the Rangers' 7:05 p.m. contest against the Los Angeles Angels tonight at Globe Life Field.

Herget served as one of Round Rock's most consistent bullpen options in 2021, posting a 2-2 record with a team-best 2.63 ERA (11 ER/37.2 IP) across 27 relief outings, the second-most of any Express pitcher behind fellow RHP Jake Lemoine's 28. Herget racked up 48 strikeouts to just 12 walks while holding his Triple-A West League opposition to a .196 batting average. The righty also worked to a 1.06 WHIP while closing out a team-high 15 contests, including three saves, during his time in an E-Train uniform.

His most brilliant outing of the season came back on July 15 at Sacramento as Herget tossed 3.0 shoutout innings, allowing just two hits and a walk while tallying a season-high six strikeouts. He also amassed a season-long 11.0 inning shutout streak from June 12-July 5 in which he allowed just three hits and five walks while striking out 13 across nine different outings.

Herget returns to the Majors for the third consecutive season after five relief outings for the Cincinnati Reds in 2019 prior to posting 20 appearances, including a start, for the Texas Rangers in 2020. Herget owns 1-0 record with a 3.46 ERA (10 ER/26.0 IP), 17 strikeouts and 17 walks through his 25 games at the Major League level.

Across six seasons in the minor leagues, the Tampa native is an even 17-17 with a 2.78 ERA (94 ER/304.0 IP) in 251 games, all in relief. He has totaled 69 career Minor League saves while striking out 362 and walking only 123. The 27-year-old was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth round of the 2015 June Draft out of South Florida University.

Meanwhile in Round Rock, the Express continue their six-game series against the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) on Monday night at Dell Diamond. Express LHP Brock Burke (1-4, 7.11) is scheduled to face Dodgers RHP Ryan Pepiot (--). First pitch in Round Rock is set for 7:05 p.m.

