Taylor Davila Joins the Show!: Hat Trick

July 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC YouTube Video







"How may I assist you?" Hat Trick co-hosts Datti Jinkiri and Paityn Tabor spoke with Louisville City FC midfielder (and current USL Jägermeister Cup assists leader) Taylor Davila ahead of Saturday's Round 4 action! Catch all the action on July 26 on ESPN+. Make your Round 4 picks: https://www.uslchampionship.com/news_article/show/1343139







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.