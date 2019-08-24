Taveras Collects Second-Consecutive Walk-Off in 4-3

FRISCO, Texas - For the second night in a row, Leody Taveras delivered a walk-off knock in the bottom of the 10th, carrying Frisco to a 4-3, 10-inning win over Northwest Arkansas before a crowd of 11,852 at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

SYNOPSIS

* Taveras singled home the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the 10th. The Riders had tied the game earlier in the frame on a RBI single from Tony Sanchez.

* Taveras also drove in the first two runs with a two-run triple in the third inning.

* Starter Jason Bahr was strong over 5 2/3 innings, allowing just one earned run on three hits in a no-decision.

KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Leody Taveras: 2-for-5, walk-off single, 3 RBI

* Tony Sanchez: 2-for-4, 2B, RBI, R

* Jason Bahr: 5 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 5 K

NEWS AND NOTES

* Sanchez extended his hitting streak to eight games with a pair of hits.

* Frisco played Saturday's game as the Frisco Corny Dogs as part of the club's annual State Fair Night.

* Saturday's attendance of 11,852 was the seventh-largest in franchise history.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders vs. NW Arkansas, Sunday, 6:05 pm

RHP Ronald Herrera (2-4, 5.64)

TV: Fox Sports SW, MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app

