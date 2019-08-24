Taveras Collects Second-Consecutive Walk-Off in 4-3
August 24, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - For the second night in a row, Leody Taveras delivered a walk-off knock in the bottom of the 10th, carrying Frisco to a 4-3, 10-inning win over Northwest Arkansas before a crowd of 11,852 at Dr Pepper Ballpark.
SYNOPSIS
* Taveras singled home the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the 10th. The Riders had tied the game earlier in the frame on a RBI single from Tony Sanchez.
* Taveras also drove in the first two runs with a two-run triple in the third inning.
* Starter Jason Bahr was strong over 5 2/3 innings, allowing just one earned run on three hits in a no-decision.
KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS
* Leody Taveras: 2-for-5, walk-off single, 3 RBI
* Tony Sanchez: 2-for-4, 2B, RBI, R
* Jason Bahr: 5 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 5 K
NEWS AND NOTES
* Sanchez extended his hitting streak to eight games with a pair of hits.
* Frisco played Saturday's game as the Frisco Corny Dogs as part of the club's annual State Fair Night.
* Saturday's attendance of 11,852 was the seventh-largest in franchise history.
WHAT'S NEXT
Riders vs. NW Arkansas, Sunday, 6:05 pm
RHP Ronald Herrera (2-4, 5.64)
TV: Fox Sports SW, MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from August 24, 2019
- Taveras Collects Second-Consecutive Walk-Off in 4-3 - Frisco RoughRiders
- Riders Welcome Seventh-Largest Crowd in Franchise History - Frisco RoughRiders
- Tavevars Stuns Naturals Again, Frisco Win Wins in Extras, 4-3 - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Brilliant Lloyd Carries Sod Poodles to Close Win - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Poodles Pinch Travs, 1-0 - Arkansas Travelers
- Yepez and Mieses Homer in 9th, 'Hounds Hang on 7-5 - Springfield Cardinals
- Travs Top Soddies in Series Opener - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Hooks Win Big to Open Series in T-Town - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Hounds Win Third Straight, Hold on for Win - Midland RockHounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.