Riders Welcome Seventh-Largest Crowd in Franchise History

FRISCO, Texas - A crowd of 11,852 packed into Dr Pepper Ballpark Saturday night, marking the seventh-largest crowd in franchise history.

The enormous gathering marked the second-largest attendance at Dr Pepper Ballpark this season, trailing only the second-largest crowd in franchise history - 12,023 on June 2.

Each of the top 12 attendance figures in franchise history and 17 of the top 20 have come since the start of the 2015 season, when the ownership group led by Chuck Greenberg took over operations of the franchise.

With Saturday's massive crowd, Frisco is averaging 6,739 fans per game and is on pace to lead all of Double-A in attendance for the 15th consecutive year.

The RoughRiders play their final home game of the regular season Sunday at 6:05, as part of Fan Appreciation Night presented by White Claw. Tickets for Sunday's game are available now.

