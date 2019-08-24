Tavevars Stuns Naturals Again, Frisco Win Wins in Extras, 4-3

FRISCO, Texas - For the second consecutive night, Frisco outfielder, Leody Taveras recorded a walk-off base-hit in the 10th inning. This time, it's a 4-3 win over the Naturals and a series-clinching victory for the RoughRiders on Saturday night at Dr. Pepper Ballpark.

The Naturals (52-76/21-39) took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 10th inning on a perfectly executed suicide-squeeze by DJ Burt, scoring Blake Perkins with one out; but Frisco retaliated.

After the RoughRiders tied it with a one-out single against Grant Gavin (5-4, 3.35), the Naturals' right-hander issued a walk and then was struck by a line-drive back to the mound. Gavin recovered the ball to make the second out at first base, but both runners advanced to scoring position.

Left-hander, Holden Capps entered, got the count to full on Taveras and the 20-year old outfielder rolling a base-hit past the diving third baseman, Emmanuel Rivera and into leftfield for the game-winner.

Northwest Arkansas trailed early in the contest after Taveras drove in two runs in the third off starter, Jackson Kowar with a triple; but those were the only runs mustered by the home team against the tough right-hander. Kowar settled in and appeared to get stronger as the game progressed.

Kowar ended his night by retiring 12 of the final 13 hitters and matched a career-high eight innings of work. The 22-year old struck out six, walked one and scattered five hits. He left the game with a score tied at 2-2.

The Naturals tied the game in the sixth inning thanks to Dairon Blanco league-leading triple to set the table off Frisco starter, Jason Bahr. Outfielder, Khalil Lee stepped to hit and worked an 11-pitch at-bat against Bahr, to wear him down in the humid sixth frame and brought Rivera to the plate. Rivera shot a 1-1 pitch up the middle for a two-out single to cut the deficit to 2-1. After Gabriel Cancel walked, Bahr ran out of the steam and right-hander, Emerson Martinez came in, got Angelo Castellano to swing at the first pitch.

The swing, though, produced a high pop-up on the infield. First baseman, Andretty Cordero raced in-front of the mound, dropped the ball, allowing Rivera to score from second to tie the game at 2-2. Frisco made two errors in the field. The Naturals did not make one and have only made one in the last eight games.

The loss sends the Naturals to a 1-4 road trip, despite the club entering the trek having won four of the last five games. Bahr and Co. held the Naturals to just three hits with Blanco, Rivera and Perkins accounting for the total.

The club plays its final road game of the 2019 season tomorrow with left-hander, Danny Duffy to make a Major League rehab start with the team. He'll be match-up against right-hander, Ronald Herrera (2-4, 5.64). Duffy is recovering from a left hamstring strain and has been sidelined on the 10-day IL since Aug. 4.

