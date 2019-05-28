Tarpons to Turn Back the Clock on Decades Night, Saturday, June 1st

TAMPA Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons will host Decades Night on Saturday, June 1st, when they play host to the Bradenton Marauders. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Fans are invited to dress up in their favorite retro outfits from decades past. Those that do will receive a free lower reserved ticket from the George M. Steinbrenner Field Box Office.

In addition, a photo booth and a face painter will be set up on the concourse. Following the game, fans are invited to stay for a live performance by Sound Society.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.tarponsbaseball.com, at the George M. Steinbrenner Field Box Office. Tickets start at $5 for upper reserved seating, $8 for lower reserved seating, and parking is always free.

