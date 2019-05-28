Reiver Sanmartin Named FSL Pitcher of the Week

May 28, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release





DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Florida State League announced Tuesday that Daytona Tortugas LHP ReÃ­ver SanmartÃ­n has been named the circuit's Pitcher of the Week for the time period between May 20-26. It is the first time a Daytona pitcher has been recognized by the league since LHP Wennington Romero was honored from April 30-May 6, 2018.

In his lone start last week on May 23 vs. Fort Myers, SanmartÃ­n tossed a career-high eight innings of two-hit, shutout baseball. The 23-year-old walked one and struck out a career-best nine batters. SanmartÃ­n also induced one double play ground ball over 87 pitches and 61 strikes (70.1%). The southpaw was saddled with a no-decision, however, as the Miracle scored three in the top of the ninth to win the contest, 3-0.

The award is the first of SanmartÃ­n's five-year professional career. The honor is the first by any Tortugas' player since 1B Ibandel Isabel was named the league's Player of the Week for August 6-12 of last season.

In an FSL-most 10 starts this season, SanmartÃ­n has posted a 1-3 record with a 4.20 ERA (23 ER in 49.1 IP), nine walks, and 48 strikeouts. The left-hander was acquired by the Cincinnati Reds with RHP Sonny Gray in a three-team trade on January 21, 2019. In the deal, the New York Yankees acquired OF Josh Stowers and a 2019 supplemental first-round pick, while the Seattle Mariners picked up former Daytona Tortuga INF Shed Long. SanmartÃ­n was originally signed by the Texas Rangers as an international free agent on July 2, 2015, out of Cartagena, Colombia.

The Tortugas hit the road on Tuesday for a six-game road trip, starting with three contests against the Palm Beach Cardinals, the High-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. RHP Mac Sceroler (3-0, 3.75 ERA) is expected to make the start for Daytona in the lid-lifter. Palm Beach is set to counter with St. Louis' No. 1 prospect according to Baseball America, RHP Alex Reyes (1-0, 1.80 ERA).

