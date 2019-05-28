Reiver Sanmartin Named FSL Pitcher of the Week
May 28, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Florida State League announced Tuesday that Daytona Tortugas LHP ReÃver SanmartÃn has been named the circuit's Pitcher of the Week for the time period between May 20-26. It is the first time a Daytona pitcher has been recognized by the league since LHP Wennington Romero was honored from April 30-May 6, 2018.
In his lone start last week on May 23 vs. Fort Myers, SanmartÃn tossed a career-high eight innings of two-hit, shutout baseball. The 23-year-old walked one and struck out a career-best nine batters. SanmartÃn also induced one double play ground ball over 87 pitches and 61 strikes (70.1%). The southpaw was saddled with a no-decision, however, as the Miracle scored three in the top of the ninth to win the contest, 3-0.
The award is the first of SanmartÃn's five-year professional career. The honor is the first by any Tortugas' player since 1B Ibandel Isabel was named the league's Player of the Week for August 6-12 of last season.
In an FSL-most 10 starts this season, SanmartÃn has posted a 1-3 record with a 4.20 ERA (23 ER in 49.1 IP), nine walks, and 48 strikeouts. The left-hander was acquired by the Cincinnati Reds with RHP Sonny Gray in a three-team trade on January 21, 2019. In the deal, the New York Yankees acquired OF Josh Stowers and a 2019 supplemental first-round pick, while the Seattle Mariners picked up former Daytona Tortuga INF Shed Long. SanmartÃn was originally signed by the Texas Rangers as an international free agent on July 2, 2015, out of Cartagena, Colombia.
The Tortugas hit the road on Tuesday for a six-game road trip, starting with three contests against the Palm Beach Cardinals, the High-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. RHP Mac Sceroler (3-0, 3.75 ERA) is expected to make the start for Daytona in the lid-lifter. Palm Beach is set to counter with St. Louis' No. 1 prospect according to Baseball America, RHP Alex Reyes (1-0, 1.80 ERA).
The Tortugas Pre-Game Show will kick off the broadcast at 6:15 p.m. ET, leading up to the 6:30 p.m. ET start at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Tuesday evening's contest can be heard on daytonatortugas.com or via the TuneIn Radio and MiLB First Pitch apps.
Following the six-game road swing, the Tortugas will return to The Jack for a six-contest homestand of their own, starting with three games against the Bradenton Marauders, High-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The series begins on Monday, June 3 with a Belly Buster Monday presented by Marco's Pizza. Starting at just $13, fans can enjoy all-you-can-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, and popcorn along with their game ticket.
Multi-game plans and single-game tickets are still currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com, or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.
