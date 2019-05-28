Stone Crabs Game Notes - Tue, May 28 vs Clearwater

After an off day Monday, the Charlotte Stone Crabs begin a three-game series with the Clearwater Threshers at 6:30 p.m. at Charlotte Sports Park Tuesday.

RHP Tommy Romero is set to start for Charlotte, against RHP Alejandro Requena of the Threshers.

Coverage of the game begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

CARDS STUN STONE CRABS 7-4 SUNDAY

The Stone Crabs entered the ninth inning of Sunday's series finale with Palm Beach with a 4-2 lead, but surrendered five runs and lost 7-4. Sunday's loss marked the first time all season that the Stone Crabs lost a game when leading after eight innings. The defeat drops Charlotte to 5.5 games back of first place with 17 remaining.

CRUMMY VS. CARDS, CRUSH IT VS. CLEARWATER

After struggling against their nemesis from Palm Beach, the Stone Crabs begin a three-game series against the Clearwater Threshers. Charlotte had a historic offensive series in Clearwater earlier this month:

W-L AVG XBH/G R/G OPS Season

26-24 .244 2.3 4.2 .676

vs CLR 2-1 .288 4.5 8.3 .920

vs PMB 1-6 .216 1.4 2.4 .569

FLORIDA FRIEND

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino is set to rehab with the Stone Crabs on Tuesday. The former Florida Gator was placed on the 10-day injured list on May 10 after suffering a quadricep strain. Zunino was acquired from Seattle in the offseason in the same trade that sent Stone Crabs LHP Michael Plassmeyer to Tampa Bay. The Cape Coral native has played in over 600 MLB games over the last seven years.

RUNNING WILD

The Stone Crabs stole a season-high six bases Wednesday, running all over Jupiter catcher Nick Fortes. Not only did Charlotte hit for power on the road trip, they also ran wild. The Crabs stole 15 bases over six games, jumping from third in the league in steals to first. Thanks to team speed and strong throwing arms from their catchers, Charlotte has held a major advantage in the running game this year:

SB ATT SB%

Stone Crabs 59 84 70.2%

Opponent 27 39 69.2%

ALL-STARS ANNOUNCED

The Florida State League announced that Charlotte infielders Vidal Brujan and Jim Haley have been named to the 2019 FSL All-Star Game in Jupiter. Haley ranks top five in the league in five categories and Brujan is tied for fourth in Minor League Baseball in stolen bases (21).

ALL HAIL HALEY!

Stone Crabs utility man Jim Haley drove in four runs for the second time on the road trip Tuesday, drilling two home runs in the Stone Crabs' win over Jupiter. The Penn State product is batting .370 (27-for-73) and slugging .616 with five home runs and 23 RBI in his last 18 games (since May 6). He is the only Stone Crabs player to occupy all nine spots in the batting order this year. He's also played four different positions on defense.

VERSATILITY GALORE

The Stone Crabs' position player core features seven players who have played at least three positions this year:

Jake Palomaki: 2B, 3B, LF, P

Jim Haley: 1B, 2B, 3B, LF

Zach Rutherford: 2B, SS, 3B

Carl Chester: LF, CF, RF

Moises Gomez: LF, CF, RF

Thomas Milone: LF, CF, RF

Garrett Whitley: LF, CF, RF

